After season‘s coldest night, Delhi wakes up to another day with toxic air

Delhi witnessed yet another dawn with a blanket of toxic air on Wednesday, as the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 426 in the "severe" category, which followed the coldest night of the season in the city so far.

The city's minimum temperature dropped to 11.1 degrees Celsius Tuesday night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The drop in temperature combined with dense fog has blanketed the city, reducing visibility to 500 metres as of 8.30 am. The IMD has forecast dense fog to persist throughout the day.

Humidity levels stood at 84 per cent in the morning. The maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle at 25 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's AQI reading was 426 at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, 20 November.

An AQI of 400 or higher is classified as "severe," posing health risks to healthy individuals and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

All but one of the 38 monitoring stations in the national capital were in the red zone. The Lodhi Road station was not in the red zone recording an AQI in the "very poor" category.