After US, Germany takes note of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said that the country has "taken note of verdict of first instance" against Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate.

Saying that "fundamental democratic principles" should apply in the case of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his conviction in a defamation case, the Germany spokesperson said, "To our knowledge, Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict".

"Appeal will make it clear if the verdict stand and whether the suspension has any basis," added the spokesperson.