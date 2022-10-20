Ahead of elections, Biden announces steps to reduce gas prices in US

The US government is going to purchase oil to refill the reserve when the prices fall to USD 70 a barrel. And that means oil companies can invest to ramp up production now with the confidence that they'll be able to sell their oil to the US at that price in the future, he said.



The president also called on oil companies to pass on the savings to the consumers.



Consider this: In the second quarter of this year, profits at six of the largest -- publicly traded oil companies were more than USD 70 billion. So far, American oil companies are using that windfall of profits to buy back their own stock, passing that money on to their shareholders, not to consumers, he said.