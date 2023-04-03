Ahead of Rahul's appeal, Congress claims 'illegal arrests' being made to prevent workers from going to Surat

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H H Varma here had on March 23 convicted the 52-year-old Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his "Modi surname" remarks.



The case was filed against Gandhi on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for the Congress leader's alleged remarks "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"



Gandhi, who had served as an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019 during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.



The sentence of two years invited his disqualification from the membership of Parliament under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.