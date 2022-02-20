Ahmedabad blasts: 3 death-row convicts claim accused-turned-approver deposed against them out of grudge

In his statement, as mentioned in the court's judgement copy which was made available on Saturday, Sheikh said the two of them got acquainted in the jail and shared with each other their family and educational background. Saiyed came to know about Sheikh's "command over English and his Quaranic Arabic".

According to Sheikh, he used to "beat him (the approver) in every field, either sports or academic competition, which increased his jealousy towards me."

Sheikh said the two of them were from different sects of Islam. Saiyed is a Sunni-Barelvi, who believed in Fateha and Dargah, while Sheikh is Sunni-non Barelvi, who does not believe in it, the convict said in his statement made in English.

"These differences further increased his (Saiyed's) hatred and enmity towards me," Sheikh claimed.

"He (the approver) vented out his prolonged hatred, enmity and jealousy towards me through his false and exaggerated deposition...," the convict said.

Another death-row convict, Mohammad Iqbal Kagzi, also said that Saiyed's deposition against him was totally "false and fake."

"The main thing is that he had a grudge against me during these 10 years of our judicial custody. He assumed that he would never be released from jail, so he became an approver and narrated totally false and fake things to get released at the earliest," the convict claimed.