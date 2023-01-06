Air India CEO tells staff to report any unruly behaviour

Tata Group-owned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has told the airline staff to report any improper behaviour on aircraft to authorities at the earliest even if the matter appears to have been settled.

Wilson wrote an internal communication to employees after Air India faced criticism including from the aviation regulator for its handling of an incident involving a man, while apparently inebriated, urinating on a fellow female passenger on a flight from New York in November.

The airline on Thursday acknowledged a second similar incident that occurred last month on a flight from Paris to Delhi.