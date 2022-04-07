'Alarming', notes Delhi HC on vacancies in Central Excise Settlement Commission

The PIL contended that all the four benches of the commission in four metros including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai are sitting without a complete coram which is two for almost over a year.



After the submissions, the court directed the Centre to respond within two weeks and slated the matter for further hearing on May 2.



"In our view, the situation is rather alarming and the Respondent should at the earliest take steps to make appointments to the four benches of the Settlement Commission. Let the status report be filed in 2 weeks." the court said in the order.