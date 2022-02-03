Allahabad HC asks CBI to verify Anand Giri's arrest in Australia

Justice Rajiv Gupta passed this order when, during the hearing a bail application filed by Anand Giri, his counsel stated before the court that Anand Giri has no criminal history.



However, in para- 16.7 of the charge sheet filed by the CBI, it was clearly stated that in May 2019 Anand Giri had visited Australia and was arrested in molestation case, for which, he remained in police custody and was subsequently released and returned to India safely.



Anand Giri has been in jail since September 22, 2021 in connection with the suicide of his guru Mahant Narendra Giri, the former chief of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad.



In the bail application, it has been stated that the applicant has been falsely implicated in this case.



According to the application, the alleged suicide note is not in the handwriting of Narendra Giri.