Allahabad HC quashes FIR against Rita Bahuguna Joshi, terms it malicious

The Allahabad High Court has quashed an FIR, lodged against BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), saying that "it is malicious to settle political scores".

The BJP MP's counsel S.D. Kautilya, said that the FIR was lodged by one Shiv Babu Gupta against Joshi and four others on January 16, 2008, alleging that during her tenure as mayor of Allahabad (from 1995 to 2000), she colluded with four others and disposed the property of Nagar Town situated at George Town for their own vested interest.

Allowing a writ petition filed by Joshi, a division bench comprising Justice Suneet Kumar and Justice Syed Waiz Mian observed, "On perusal of the allegations in the impugned FIR, it is evident that the prosecution against the petitioner is malicious to settle political scores. No material has been placed on record to refute the allegations made in the writ petition."