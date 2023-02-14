Allegations against Adani group point finger at Centre: Stalin

The allegations against the Adani group are direct accusations against the BJP government and hence a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe should be ordered by the Centre and the matter must be debated in Parliament, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said in Chennai on Tuesday.

The questions posed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament on the issue are pertinent and it is shocking that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not even utter a word as his answer, he said.

Answering questions in his 'Ungalil Oruvan' (One among you) series, Stalin said expunction of parts of remarks made by Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament went against the traditions of Parliamentary democracy.