Amazon tells SC Reliance took over Future Retails stores, despite no asset transfer order

The bench queried senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, "How can your client take over the stores and make matter infructuous? That's what he's saying." Rohatgi replied that he is representing Future Coupons and not Reliance.



Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Future Retail, submitted that nothing has been transferred and rents for the shops were not paid for over two years and the landlords terminated the leases. Salve said: "We are completely broke, which is what we've been telling all forums... Amazon is driving us to our knees, we're broke."



Another counsel for Amazon said, "So suddenly they are saying there's no money so the shops are taken over? Look at the conduct."



The bench said, "Proceedings are going on and everything is happening. We're getting a feeling that by adjourning the matter, we're being lenient." Subramanium said: "Let us go back to the tribunal...80 per cent shops surrendered to Reliance."



Salve reiterated that not one store has been surrendered and Reliance took away the boards as they're entitled to, all our assets are where they are. "I have been saying, this litigation will drive us to bankruptcy, and it has," said Salve.