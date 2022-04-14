Ambedkar's statue disfigured in UP, cops launch probe

A statue of B R Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, was found disfigured in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on his birth anniversary Thursday, prompting police to launch a probe into the matter.



The disfigured statue is located in Chhijarsi village under the Sector 63 police station limits area and the incident was reported by locals in the morning, officials said.



A police spokesperson said a new statue was being installed to replace the disfigured one with the help of residents.