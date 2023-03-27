Another associate of Amritpal Singh flown to Assam, lodged in Dibrugarh jail

While the self-styled Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh is still on the run, another of his associates was brought to Assam on Monday and lodged at the Dibrugarh central jail, raising the total tally of 'Waris Punjab de' members in the prison to eight.



According to sources, a team of Punjab Police accompanied the aide, identified as Varinder Singh, to Dibrugarh's Mohanbari airport on Monday where they were received by the Assam counterparts.



The police then took him to the Dibrugarh central jail under tight security.