Anti-pollution curbs: Kejriwal announces closure of primary schools from Saturday in Delhi

Kejriwal accepted that the stubble burning happening in Punjab was his party's responsibility since its government is there.



"Since our government is in Punjab, we are responsible for the stubble burning. It has been only six months since we formed the government there and there were issues that were being addressed. We are finding solutions. Give us a year's time to address the issue," Kejriwal said.



Mann concurred with him and said there was bumper paddy crop, which resulted in a huge amount of stubble.



"We are taking steps like there are 1.20 lakh machines to bury stubble. Panchayats have also passed resolutions to stop stubble burning. We promise by November next year, stubble burning will reduce," he stressed.