Anubrata Mondal approaches Calcutta HC to prevent ED from taking him to Delhi

It is learnt that another counsel of Mondal is simultaneously approaching the Delhi High Court with a similar plea. High-profile senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India Kapil Sibal is holding the brief for Mondal at Calcutta High Court. Sibal has appealed to the court to hear the matter on a fast-track basis.



Throwing a subtle jibe on the development, BJP's national vice-president and the party Lok Sabha member Dilip Ghosh said that whatever attempt might Mondal make, ultimately he will have to go to the national capital. "He somehow managed to escape his Delhi trip during the chilling cold this winter. However, he will not be able to escape that this time when summer has already set in," Ghosh said.