Any change in ED leadership will adversely impact India’s national interests: Centre to SC

The government has informed the Supreme Court that any transition in leadership at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would adversely impact India's national interests in view of the ongoing FATF Review which is at a critical stage as it sought an extension in the present ED chief's tenure.

"In view of the ongoing FATF Review which is at a critical stage... any transition in leadership at the Directorate of Enforcement at this stage, would significantly impair the ability of the agency to provide necessary assistance to and co-operation with the assessment team and thereby adversely impact India's national interests," said the Centre's application filed before the Supreme Court.

The FATF is an inter-governmental body which has developed its recommendations to prevent and combat money laundering and terror financing. Around 200 countries, including India, have committed to implement these standards. The FATF conducts peer reviews of all its member countries on a regular basis to assess levels of implementation of the FATF recommendations and provide an in-depth description and analysis of each country's system for preventing criminal abuse of the financial system.

In its plea, the Union government has requested the top court to extend ED chief Sanjay Mishra’s tenure upto October 15, when his term is set to expire on July 31 in accordance with a recent SC judgement.