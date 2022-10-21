National

Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal, search operation underway

An Army helicopter crashed at Migging in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning, a defence official said

Representative image
PTI

An Army helicopter crashed at Migging in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning, a defence official said.

The advanced light helicopter, carrying Army personnel, was on regular sorties, he said.

The incident took place at 10.43 am, and search operation is underway, the official said.

Further details are awaited.


