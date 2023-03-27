Assam, Arunachal ministers meet to discuss border issues

Ministers and top officials of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh attended a meeting in Guwahati to discuss the border disputes between the two neighbours.

The meeting deliberated on finding a lasting solution to the longstanding problem soon, Assam ministers who led the state’s delegation said on Sunday.

"Attended the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border Regional Committee Meeting held today at Assam Administrative Staff College. We deliberated on finding a permanent solution to the border dispute between the two states," Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted.