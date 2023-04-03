Assam CM gets threat from SFJ's Pannu, police register case

Assam DGP G.P. Singh, said: "We have identified that the voice was that of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. While serving in the National Investigation Agency (NIA), I heard his voice earlier in relation to a case. I am pretty sure that it is him. So, we have taken this issue very seriously."



IGP, Law and Order, Prasanta Kumar Bhuyian told IANS that they have registered a case under the special task force and the investigation is underway.



Asked about any change in the Assam Chief Minister's security, he said: "CM's security has already been there according to the government's directive, which is reviewed from time to time."

