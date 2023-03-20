Assam to discuss security for 4 Amritpal Singh associates lodged in Dibrugarh jail

Assam Inspector General of Police (Law and order) Prashanta Kumar Bhuyan arrived Dibrugarh on Monday to hold a high-level meeting on security issues after four arrested members of an outfit headed by radical preacher Amritpal Singh were lodged in a Dibrugarh jail, officials said.



The four accused who were arrested in Punjab were brought to the northeastern state by Punjab Police on March 19 and lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail.



Security has been intensified in and around the jail leading to speculations that a very "important member" of the outfit is among the arrested.

Though senior police and district officials refused to comment on the identity of the arrested persons, a senior officer of the Punjab Police team identified them on Sunday as Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pradhanmantri Bajeka.