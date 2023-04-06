Atiq Ahmed's aide Abdul Kavi surrenders before Lucknow court

Additional Director General (DG), Prayagraj zone, Bhanu Bhaskar, said, "It has been a sustained investigation of over 35 days in which Kavi was chased across the country by multiple teams. Succumbing to the pressure, he surrendered. No photo of the accused was available with any national or state agencies. But the police tried and brought it into public light. As many as 15 teams were conducting searches in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Raipur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Prayagraj, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Shravasti, Meerut, Saharanpur."



The DG said that 19 family members of Kavi -- including his brother, sister, brother-in-law and others -- have been arrested while 28 arms licences of his kin and associates have been cancelled in the past month.