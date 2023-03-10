Attachment of staff in committee after consultations, says Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said that appointment of his staff in various parliamentary committees was done after feedback and consultations from members.



In his address at an event here, he said: "You know the importance of Committees. I got inputs from a number of members and Chairmen of Committees to do something affirmative to improve productivity. So, I sharpened the human resource attached to Committees. I put research-oriented, knowledgeable people so that they can help the Committee members to optimise output and performance."



He alleged that a narrative has been set afloat by sections of media that the Chairman has appointed his own members to the Committees.