Bajrang Sena extends support to Congress in poll-bound MP

Joshi, who has started camping in Budhni, the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Sehore district, said that Kamal Nath has done a lot of work for the protection of cows during his 15-month tenure as the Chief Minister.



"Kamal Nath has never done politics over religion like many of his contemporaries. He built a huge temple of Lord Hanuman in his home district of Chhindwara. When I spoke to the Bajrang Sena leaders about this, they immediately agreed to extend their support to Kamal Nath," Joshi said.



The Bajrang Sena, which raises social and religious issues, was formed by Ranveer Pateria in Chhatarpur district in 2013.



Talking to IANS later, Pateria said, "Bajrang Sena is not merging with the Congress. Some of our leaders have joined the Congress and they have resigned from Bajrang Sena. Ours is an issue-based support to the Congress."