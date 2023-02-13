Bal Thackeray saved Modi when Atalji spoke about 'rajdharma', says Uddhhav; slams BJP over 'divisive' Hindutva

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday targeted the BJP, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi wouldn't have come this far had Bal Thackeray not "saved" him when the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had asked him to follow "rajdharma".

He said Shiv Sena protected a political leadership for 25-30 years but they (BJP) didn't want Sena and also the Akali Dal- the erstwhile members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "I fell out with BJP but I never abandoned Hindutva. The BJP is not Hindutva. Uttar Bharatiyas want answers on what Hindutva is. Hating each other is not Hindutva," he told a gathering of north Indians in Mumbai.

Thackeray accused the BJP of creating a rift among Hindus. "For 25-30 years, Shiv Sena protected a political friendship. Hindutva meant warmth amongst us. They (BJP) didn't want anyone. They didn't want Akali Dal... Shiv Sena," he said.