Battle for UP: A saint should not be CM, says seer

Swami Avimukteshwaranand, a prominent saint, has kicked up a storm by stating that a saint cannot and should not be a chief minister as after taking the oath of secularism as a constitutional dignitary, he cannot remain 'religious'.



In an apparent reference to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the seer said, "No man can abide by two pledges. A saint can be a 'mahant' but not a chief minister or prime minister. This is possible in the 'khilafat' system of Islam in which the religious head also happens to be the king."



The seer, who is attending the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, also expressed concern over the alleged mismanagement in organising the annual event this year.



"The Magh Mela has been greatly ignored this year. Some saints have gone to the extent of threatening fast and self-immolation too. If the leaders are busy in elections, can't the government officials properly manage the fair?" he asked.