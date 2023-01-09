Bharat Jodo Yatra: All-Women's Walk to take place today
Rahul Gandhi is passionate about and committed to women's empowerment, Jothimani said
The Bharat Jodo Yatra will witness an all-women's walk on Monday headed by Rahul Gandhi. Party MP Jothimani made the announcement on Twitter.
Rahul Gandhi is passionate about and committed to women's empowerment, Jothimani said. Her tweet was later retweeted by Senior Congress leader and General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh.
The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Khanpur Kolian in Kurukshetra this morning as part of its Haryana leg. The foot march had entered Kurukshetra district from Karnal on Sunday with a large number of people joining the Yatra.
State Congress chief Udai Bhan also said the Yatra on Monday will witness an all-women walk.
The foot march will enter Ambala district later in the evening.
The march covered over 130 km in its first leg in Haryana from December 21 to 23, passing through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts. It re-entered Haryana's Panipat Thursday evening from Uttar Pradesh.
The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end after reaching Srinagar by January 30 with Gandhi hoisting the national flag there.
The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
The party’s ‘haath jodo’ programme is said to start from January 26. Priyanka Gandhi will lead an all-women march in each state capital and read out a ‘women’s manifesto’ as the Congress gears up to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra to booth level.
