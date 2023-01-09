Bharat Jodo Yatra: All-Women's Walk to take place today

Rahul Gandhi is passionate about and committed to women's empowerment, Jothimani said. Her tweet was later retweeted by Senior Congress leader and General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Khanpur Kolian in Kurukshetra this morning as part of its Haryana leg. The foot march had entered Kurukshetra district from Karnal on Sunday with a large number of people joining the Yatra.



State Congress chief Udai Bhan also said the Yatra on Monday will witness an all-women walk.