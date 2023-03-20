Bhopal gas tragedy: NGOs upset over SC ruling, seek compensation for victims from govt

Voluntary organisations fighting for the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy have expressed displeasure over the Supreme Court's dismissal of the Centre's curative plea seeking an additional Rs 7,844 crore from the Union Carbide Corporation's (UCC) successor firms and demanded that the government compensate them adequately.



The apex court last week dismissed the Centre's curative plea seeking an additional Rs 7,844 crore from the UCC's successor firms to extend higher compensation to the victims of the gas tragedy that killed more than 3,000 people, maimed thousands of others, and caused environmental damage.

The non-governmental organizations (NGOs) representing the victims are also mulling filing claims of the second generation of survivors in competent courts.



"We strongly condemn the March 14 decision on the curative petition on several counts and we will now demand from the government to compensate the victims with additional relief, which it had sought in the Supreme Court," Bhopal Group for Information and Action's Rachna Dhingra told PTI.