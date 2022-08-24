"BJP facing clear cut anti-incumbency in Gujarat, people want change"

"From today 12 noon onwards, our senior leaders will sit and chalk out the programmes from day one to day 90. We will show the people that Congress is highly serious in this election. We will fight unitedly, aggressively," he said.



Attacking the government over the hooch tragedy, Venugopal said "in the last 15 years, illicit liquor claimed 750 lives in Gujarat."



Is this the BJP model of Gujarat? he sought to know.



"Not only illicit liquor, but drugs too. The Mundra port has become a drug mafia hub. What is the answer from the government side? We can understand if it happens once. It is repeated every time. What does it mean? Is it the Gujarat model of BJP?" the Congress leader asked.



Venugopal said the Congress model of Gujarat is what it did in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan for poor people and in Gujarat 27 years ago. "Whatever we are promising we are going to deliver," he said.



"Congress party is very much proud of Gujarat. It has its own legacy, we have to protect its legacy. We will try to protect and save Gujarat's legacy through the Congress programmes and policies," he added.

Rajasthan chief minister and senior observer for Gujarat elections Ashok Gehlot said that the Congress Party's manifesto for Gujarat elections will include old age pension scheme, daytime electricity for farmers, public health schemes and Indira Gandhi Shehri Rojgar Yojana- the welfare schemes which have been successfully implemented in Rajasthan.

