BJP is just a tenant, not owner of democracy: Congress

"We request the prime minister, the home minister and the entire cabinet to start thinking about democracy and not about their friend," he also said.



Questioning why the government was running away from instituting a JPC probe into the Adani issue, he said even the name of Adani spoken by Congress leaders are expunged from parliamentary records.



"We want to know why a JPC is not being instituted.



"You want to become Jai Chand of democracy, then do not say why they will be called Jai Chands. We urge you to think about the country and not your friend," Khera said, adding these are people whose ideological forefathers have been historically known to be the apologists for the British and and today they are giving us lectures on patriotism. It is an irony.



The Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding a JPC into the Adani issue while the BJP is demanding an apology from Gandhi for his "democracy under threat" remarks made in London.



Parliament has not been able to function due to the logjam for the last few days ever since the start of the second part of the budget session on March 13.