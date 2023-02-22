BJP like a 'class bully', respects no one: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was like a "class bully" that respects no one as it thinks that it knows everything.



Addressing a poll rally in Shillong, Gandhi also attacked the TMC, alleging that the party was fighting the elections in Meghalaya to ensure that the BJP comes to power in the northeastern state.



"The BJP-RSS is like a class bully who thinks he knows everything, understands everything and has no respect for anybody else. We have to fight them collectively," he said.



He said the Congress would not let the BJP harm Meghalaya's language, culture and history.