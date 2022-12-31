BJP-RSS have taught me what not to do, says Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its parent body, the RSS, over their divisive politics and poor governance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the BJP-RSS have taught him "what not to do".

He said that there was a huge undercurrent against the BJP across the country and urged the opposition to unite to present an alternative vision to the people.



"I want them (BJP and RSS) to attack us aggressively, this will help the Congress party understand the ideology. In a way I consider them my guru, they are showing me the way, training me on what not to do," the Congress leader said sarcastically at a press conference in New Delhi.

Gandhi said the Bharat Jodo Yatra provided a framework to present a new way of working and thinking to the people.

He also sought mutual respect between opposition leaders and the Congress in taking on the BJP, which has been completely dominating the country's political space.

"If the opposition stands effectively with a vision, it will become very difficult for the BJP to win elections. But the opposition has to coordinate effectively and the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision," Gandhi said.

Spelling out his vision, Gandhi said India should emerge as a "production nation" instead of a "rent-seeking" nation. It should have an education policy that allowed children to give wings to their imagination and look beyond careers in medicine, engineering, civil services and law, he added.

He also spoke about a clear foreign policy, unlike a "confused" policy pursued by the government, and greater economic equality.

Gandhi said he was in favour of large businesses as they had a central role in the economy, but the same should not be controlled by "two-three persons".



"The sense I am getting is that if the opposition comes together and fight in coordinated way, the BJP will find it tough in 2024. I think the opposition should stand effectively on ground and work in a manner to counter the BJP," he said.