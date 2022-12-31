BJP-RSS have taught me what not to do, says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi said that only the Congress party can give a national vision and alternative to the BJP while giving ample space and respect to regional opposition leaders
Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its parent body, the RSS, over their divisive politics and poor governance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the BJP-RSS have taught him "what not to do".
He said that there was a huge undercurrent against the BJP across the country and urged the opposition to unite to present an alternative vision to the people.
"I want them (BJP and RSS) to attack us aggressively, this will help the Congress party understand the ideology. In a way I consider them my guru, they are showing me the way, training me on what not to do," the Congress leader said sarcastically at a press conference in New Delhi.
Gandhi said the Bharat Jodo Yatra provided a framework to present a new way of working and thinking to the people.
He also sought mutual respect between opposition leaders and the Congress in taking on the BJP, which has been completely dominating the country's political space.
"If the opposition stands effectively with a vision, it will become very difficult for the BJP to win elections. But the opposition has to coordinate effectively and the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision," Gandhi said.
Spelling out his vision, Gandhi said India should emerge as a "production nation" instead of a "rent-seeking" nation. It should have an education policy that allowed children to give wings to their imagination and look beyond careers in medicine, engineering, civil services and law, he added.
He also spoke about a clear foreign policy, unlike a "confused" policy pursued by the government, and greater economic equality.
Gandhi said he was in favour of large businesses as they had a central role in the economy, but the same should not be controlled by "two-three persons".
"The sense I am getting is that if the opposition comes together and fight in coordinated way, the BJP will find it tough in 2024. I think the opposition should stand effectively on ground and work in a manner to counter the BJP," he said.
When asked about the opposition's prime ministerial face, the Congress leader said: "My main focus right now is for a united India, we should fight against hatred. My focus is only to unite India."
He further said that there were many like-minded parties who want India to be in harmony. "I know Akhikeshji and Mayawatiji want India to be free of hatred and want harmony in the country."
Rahul Gandhi also said that his is not a tactical political fight as the BJP has dominated the political space, and to defeat them now "there should be ideological framework and this only Congress can give".
"For example the Samajwadi Party has position in Uttar Pradesh but its idea will not work in Kerala and Karnataka. Only the Congress can give a national vision while respecting the opposition leaders," he added.
Listen to the entire press conference below:
The Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume on January 3 and enter Uttar Pradesh after which it will proceed to Haryana, Punjab and Jammu-Kashmir.