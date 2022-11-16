BJP 'scripting' central agency's charge sheet contents in Bengal: Trinamool

However, he claimed that all these fake claims would prove to be baseless once the trials conclude. Ghosh has pointed out that charge sheets are mere submissions by the central agencies concerned and not necessarily proof of charges mentioned there. "BJP is trying to misuse this," he said.



For quite some time Trinamool Congress leadership had been contending that the central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are working at the behest of BJP. But this is for the first time that any leader of the ruling party of the state has made a serious allegation that the contents of the chargesheets are being drafted under the pressure of BJP.



Reacting to such allegations, senior BJP leader and the party's former national secretary, Rahul Sinha said that track records of the Trinamool Congress leaders substantiate the charges framed against them. "The CBI probes are being conducted following the orders of the Calcutta High Court and in certain cases the probe processes are court- monitored. What is revealed in the courts on a daily basis proves the graveness of the corruption committed," he said.