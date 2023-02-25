BJP trying to divide the country on caste, religious lines : Lalu

Launching a frontal attack on BJP-led government at the Centre, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Saturday alleged that the saffron party is trying to divide the country on caste and religious lines.

The BJP and RSS are against the minorities in the country, he claimed.

Prasad, who recently returned to the country after a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, was adressing a rally of the Grand Alliance of which RJD in a constituent, here on the virtual mode from Delhi.