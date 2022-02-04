BJP working for 'big, corporate friends', not worried about poor and small traders: Priyanka Gandhi

Attacking the BJP, she said people engaged in small businesses were facing a host of problems.'



There has been demonetisation... lockdown, but the government failed to provide relief to the people. This government works only for its big corporate friends. There is no place for small traders, the poor and others.



Targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath without naming him, she said the language during poll campaigns has to be civilised , suggesting that it is a tactic to divert political discourse.



Issues that impact the people should be the ones dominating election related discussions. Why are they saying things like 'charbi nikaal denge', 'garmi nikaal denge'....?"



The Congress leader said the BJP should show concern about how the people are dealing with their problems, how they are repaying loans, submitting school fees of their children despite the COVID-19 pandemic.