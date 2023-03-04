BJP's attack on Rahul's Cambridge remarks stem from either 'ignorance' or 'contrived politics': Congress

Gandhi is a four-time elected MP and when he speaks in Cambridge about a world that is fraught with tensions and what an important role India can play in that world, he is actually lauding Indian democracy, Shrinate argued.



"He is being the flag-bearer of the values our nation is built on. When he talks about Mahatma Gandhi and the values of our Constitution and the foundation of our country he is actually bringing India a lot of pride. I don't understand where it stems from but the BJP's opposition (to his remarks) is either ignorance or completely contrived politics both of which have no place in a democracy," she said.



Shrinate said the BJP attacking Gandhi on two grounds that he spoke on foreign soil and about Pegasus is "hollow" because Prime Minister Modi has gone ahead and spoken "much worse, washed dirty lenin in public, and made baseless allegations against India's political system, political Opposition when he was travelling overseas to the extent that while in Shanghai, he had said that people in this country curse as why were they born in India".