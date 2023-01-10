BJP's plan to target Siddaramaiah through a book maligning him fails as court stays its release
The latest attack on Siddaramaiah's secular credentials was an attempt to bring out a book titled "Siddu Nija Kanasagalu''
As the countdown for the Karnataka state Assembly elections begins, the ruling BJP, which has been facing a slew of complaints ranging from corruption to tacit support of the Hindutva campaign, has decided to target former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rather than the Congress party. The reason for this is that Siddaramaiah has been at the forefront of launching scathing attacks on the RSS and the BJP for their stance on the Hijab, Halal meat and Azaan controversies.
Another reason is that Siddaramaiah has positioned himself as the leader of the backward classes, a vote bank which the BJP has begun to woo. Consequently, in recent months the BJP's target of attack has been Siddaramaiah, who BJP MLA C T Ravi has renamed Siddaramullah Khan. Siddaramaiah has hit back saying that he does not mind adding a Muslim name to his existing one. ``We have the heritage of Shishanala Sharif, the disciple of Govinda Bhatt, and the poet Kabir, the disciple of Saint Ramananda. So, they rewarded my belief in secularism by attaching a Muslim name to my name,” he stated.
The latest attack on Siddaramaiah's secular credentials was an attempt to bring out a book titled "Siddu Nija Kanasagalu'' ( the real dreams of Siddaramaiah), which talks about alleged appeasement politics during Siddaramaiah's tenure as Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018. The book was to be released on 9th January, Monday.
However, the Bengaluru City civil court on Monday stayed the release of the book after a petition was filed by Congress MLA Yathindra, the former Chief Minister's son. The book authored by Rohith Chakrathirtha was to be released by Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy was to be the chief guest.
Chakrathirtha was in the news in 2022 when a panel headed by him on textbooks sparked the controversy of a push for the Hindutva agenda and deletion of chapters that pertained to several freedom fighters.
KPCC legal cell general secretary Soorya Mukundaraj, in a complaint alleged that the book contains derogatory, imaginary and provocative writings on Siddaramaiah. Besides, the book also contains a distorted image of Siddaramaiah on its cover page where he is carricatured after the fashion of the Mysuru warrior Tipu Sultan.
Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah on Monday revealed the constituency from where he will contest the Assembly polls. At a function in Kolar on Monday, Siddaramaiah announced he would be contesting from the Kolar assembly segment, which has a large Dalit population. The constituency is presently represented by Srinivasa Gowda (JDS), who is likely to join the Congress shortly.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines