BJP's plan to target Siddaramaiah through a book maligning him fails as court stays its release

As the countdown for the Karnataka state Assembly elections begins, the ruling BJP, which has been facing a slew of complaints ranging from corruption to tacit support of the Hindutva campaign, has decided to target former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rather than the Congress party. The reason for this is that Siddaramaiah has been at the forefront of launching scathing attacks on the RSS and the BJP for their stance on the Hijab, Halal meat and Azaan controversies.

Another reason is that Siddaramaiah has positioned himself as the leader of the backward classes, a vote bank which the BJP has begun to woo. Consequently, in recent months the BJP's target of attack has been Siddaramaiah, who BJP MLA C T Ravi has renamed Siddaramullah Khan. Siddaramaiah has hit back saying that he does not mind adding a Muslim name to his existing one. ``We have the heritage of Shishanala Sharif, the disciple of Govinda Bhatt, and the poet Kabir, the disciple of Saint Ramananda. So, they rewarded my belief in secularism by attaching a Muslim name to my name,” he stated.