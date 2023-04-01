B'luru gang rape case: Congress blames inefficiency of K'taka Home Minister

He further said that the government was supposed to finish off anti-social elements and criminals. "Now, the common people are putting up with the results of giving a red carpet welcome to rowdy sheeters and murderers to the party and facilitating them."



"When questioned about the collapse of the law and order system in the state, Jnanedra reacted strongly in the Assembly session. His inefficiency is the reason for all these atrocities," Siddaramaiah charged.



"The talk of people that the Home Minister is capable of making transfers as per the suggestion of a criminal is becoming true," he alleged.



Meanwhile, probe into the incident has revealed that the accused persons had approached the girl under the pretext of moral policing.



They questioned her while she was sitting with a male friend in a park late in the night.