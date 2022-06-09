Bombay HC issues notices to CBI, Centre & Subodh Jaiswal over plea challenging his appointment as CBI director

The HC took the affidavit on record. It will hear the matter further on July 28.



Jaiswal, who had earlier held the post of Maharashtra's Director General of Police (DGP), was appointed as the CBI director in May last year.



In his plea, filed through advocate Talekar, Trivedi has sought that Jaiswal's appointment as the CBI director be quashed.



Trivedi in his plea claimed Jaiswal's appointment was in contravention of the Delhi Police Establishment Act, and sought that the high court call for the records and proceedings of the three-member committee that had approved Jaiswal's candidature.



The petition stated that the CBI director must necessarily be the senior most Indian Police Service (IPS) officer with impeccable and unbreachable credibility and an experience in investigation of anti-corruption cases.