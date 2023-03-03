Bombay HC quashes sexual assault case against teen after minor victim's mother gives consent

The Bombay High Court has quashed a case of sexual assault registered against a 19-year-old man considering his age and after the minor victim's mother consented to the same.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and S G Dige in its February 22 order observed that the accused was a student who was in friendly terms with the victim, and the duo had stayed together without informing the girl’s parents.

This had prompted the girl's mother to lodge a complaint against the alleged accused, the bench said.

The youngster had approached the court seeking that the case against him be quashed.

The victim's mother informed the high court that she has given her consent for the FIR to be quashed, and taking note of this, the court quashed the case.