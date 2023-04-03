Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till 2 p.m.

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said: "Rahul Gandhi has said that he will not get afraid. He will not bow down before Amit Shah, Modi. He will go before the judiciary itself. On one hand, you are saying that he should go to court, but when he is going you are having a problem with it."



Earlier Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.