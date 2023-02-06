BRS MLAs 'poaching' case; setback to T'gana govt after HC dismisses its plea over transfer of case to CBI

In a setback to the Telangana government, the High Court on Monday dismissed its plea challenging the decision of a single judge to transfer to CBI, the investigation into the case of alleged attempt to poach BRS MLAs, from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by it.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji confirmed the orders passed by the single judge and dismissed the batch of writ appeals filed by the government and others, on the ground of maintainability.

A single judge of the High Court on December 26, 2022 ordered transfer of the investigation into the case of alleged conspiracy to poach four BRS MLAs to the CBI, from the SIT of the state police.