Budget 2023-24 gives 'nirasha' instead of 'asha' to people of India: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the Union Budget for 2023-24 has given "nirasha" (despair) instead of "asha" (hope) to people of the country.

He also claimed that the budget further increases inflation and unemployment.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in Lok Sabha on Wednesday and said it hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100.