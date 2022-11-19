Bulldozing of houses in name of investigation not provided under law: Gauhati HC

A day later, the district authorities had demolished at least six houses, including Islam's, using a bulldozer purportedly in search of weapons and drugs hidden beneath the structures.



"Even if a very serious matter is being investigated by an agency, bulldozing of a house is not provided under any criminal law," Justice Chhaya observed.



Emphasising that it requires permission to even search a house, he said, "Tomorrow if you need something, you will dig up my courtroom."



The chief justice said that nobody will be safe if pulling down anyone's house is permitted in the name of an investigation. "We are in a democratic set-up," he added.



Pointing out that one 0.9 mm pistol was recovered by demolishing the house, as submitted in the government affidavit, Chief Justice Chayya also raised apprehension that it could have been planted.



He maintained that incidents of such bulldozing of houses are done in movies, and even in those, the search warrant is shown before the act.