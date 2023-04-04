Cal HC directs Bengal govt to file report on fresh Rishra violence

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal government to file a report on fresh clashes in Rishra in Hooghly district after lawyers representing senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari mentioned the matter before a division bench.

The court directed Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, to file a supplementary affidavit before it on the incident.

Clashes near railway gate number 4 in Rishra on Monday night had affected train services along the Howrah-Bardhaman main line.