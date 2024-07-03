Cal HC to hear Bengal Guv's defamation suit against Mamata today

The Calcutta High Court is on Wednesday, 3 July scheduled to hear a defamation suit filed by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose against CM Mamata Banerjee.

Bose had filed a defamation case against Banerjee on 28 June, a day after she claimed women complained to her that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan because of the activities there.

The defamation suit filed by Bose is listed for hearing on Wednesday before the bench of Justice Krishna Rao, according to the high court's website.

During an administrative meeting in the state secretariat, Banerjee had on 27 June said "women have informed me they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there".