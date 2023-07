Calcutta HC directs ED-CBI to submit list of candidates who got job for cash

Calcutta High Court's single- judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, on Friday, directed both the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit a detailed list of those candidates who got appointments as primary teachers in state- schools of West Bengal after paying cash for it.

Justice Sinha on Friday directed the two central agencies to submit separate reports on this count to her court by August 19.

On Friday, the ED counsel submitted a progress report by the agency in the matter in a sealed envelope to the court. It is learnt that as per the progress report the total fund transaction in the West Bengal school recruitment case has been pegged at Rs 350 crore. ED also informed the court that their sleuths have so far attached property worth Rs 126.70 crore in relation to the school recruitment case.

On Friday, the CBI counsel also submitted a separate report to Justice Sinha's bench claiming that the allegations floated by the accused in the scam and the expelled Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh about the pressure of Central agency sleuths on him to name TMC national general secretary in the school recruitment case was totally baseless.