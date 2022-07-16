Centre to bring 'Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill' in monsoon session of Parliament

The government had first released the draft Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill in 2017 that sought to ease the process of registration of newspapers and dispense with the penal provisions under the PRB Act.



The PRB Act has provisions to impose a penalty on publishers for not printing the name of the printer in the newspaper or periodical or not making a declaration before the magistrate about operation of printing presses.



The proposed Bill has provisions to set up a press registrar general and bring the digital media in its ambit.