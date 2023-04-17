Centre to SC: Recognising same-sex marriage means rewriting law

The Centre also cautioned that the ripple effects of such decisions are difficult to anticipate. "Under the scheme of our Constitution, the courts do not replace the policy of Legislature with its own. The exercise should only be 'what is the law' and not what the law should have been," it said.



The Centre said: "This is because conventional and universally accepted socio-legal relationships like marriages across all religions, is deeply rooted in the Indian social context and indeed is considered a sacrament in all branches of Hindu law. Even in Islam, though it is a contract, it is a sacred contract and a valid marriage is only between a biological male and biological woman. It is submitted that the same is the position across all religions existing in India," it said.



The Centre's response came on a batch of petitions challenging certain provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, Foreign Marriage Act and the Special Marriage Act and other marriage laws as unconstitutional on the ground that they deny same-sex couples the right to marry or alternatively to read these provisions broadly so as to include same-sex marriage.