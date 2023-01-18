Chilly morning greets Delhiites, air quality falls to 'very poor' category

In the national capital, the air quality has entered into a "very poor" category with overall AQI at 316. Notably, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

At Pusa, the AQI was recorded at 318 falling under "very poor" category. The Air Quality Index reached 245 at Lodhi Road, while in Ayanagar, it was at 273.

According to the forecast from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality of the city will deteriorate further on Thursday.