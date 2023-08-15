China stops publishing youth unemployment data amid slump

China's official statistics agency said on Tuesday that it had stopped publishing key unemployment figures that had previously shown the number of jobless youths in the country had reached a record high.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that starting from this month —July — it would no longer be releasing age-group-specific breakdowns of unemployment data as it reconsiders how it measures data.

In June, the rate of unemployment for urban workers aged 16 to 24 reached a record 21.3%.